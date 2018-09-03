South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

About South Pittsburgh Reporter

The South Pittsburgh Reporter is:

• Published continously since 1939

• Published by the Smith family since 1979

• 10,000 copies distributed throughout the South Pittsburgh neighborhoods including: Allentown, Arlington, Beltzhoover, Bon Air, Carrick, Knoxville, Mount Oliver Borough, Mount Washington, South Side Flats and South Side Slopes

Zip Codes 15203, 15210 and 15211

• Official advertising publication for Mount Oliver Borough

• The oldest weekly "community" newspaper in the City of Pittsburgh

• Readership crosses all demographics: From upper income residents in the South Side to lower income mixed race neighborhoods of the Hilltop