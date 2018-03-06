To celebrate the 25th year anniversary of the East Carson Street City Historic District, the South Side Community Council is teaming with the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh – South Side to collect stories about South Side’s main thoroughfare....

St. Patrick's Day festivities in South Side can be a multi-day celebration w ith the traditional parade held the Saturday before, giving more opportunities for revelry. This year, Parade Day and St....

Kiva Pittsburgh celebrates $1 M in crowd funded business loans Kiva Pittsburgh has disbursed $1 million in Kiva micro-loans. Each loan is crowdfunded by hundreds of lenders from the business owner’s own community and around the world via Kiva.org. Within the Pittsburgh region, 199 individual loans totaling...

Open Mic Coffee House is March 9 The next Open Mic Coffee House at the South Side Presbyterian Church is on Friday, March 9, 7:30 – 9 p.m., and welcomes singers, poets, readers, dancers, comedians, and more to the stage. Those interested in sharing should call 412-431-0118 to...

South Side Spring Social will be on April 7 Celebrate spring with your neighbors. For the fifth year in a row, South Side Neighbors are planning a Spring Social for all residents of the Flats and the Slopes. The party is on April 7 from 5-9...

Mayor anticipates adding $800 K to paving budget Mayor William Peduto's administration is proposing to add $800,000 to the city's 2018 paving budget, which will increase its street resurfacing by 50 more city blocks. Legislation introduced in ...

EcoInnovation District focuses on new approaches for resilient neighborhood A plan two years in the making, the EcoInnovation District (EID) Plan establishes a community vision for equitable and sustainable development in one of Pittsburgh’s oldest neighborhoods. The planning process led by the Department of City...

Stephanie Chernay to join Neighborhood Allies as COO Stephanie (Miller) Chernay, a community development consultant and professional, has been named chief operating officer of Neighborhood Allies. In her most recent role, Ms. Chernay served as a proposal manager for University of Pittsburgh Medical...

Anthony Yankus celebrates 100 years Born in Pittsburgh in 1918, Anthony Aloysius Yankus will celebrate his 100th birthday on March 11 on South Side. Mr. Yankus married Mary Smith of Pittsburgh, and they were blessed with nine...

Slovak Mass and Easter customs at Prince of Peace Prince of Peace Parish will host the Annual Slovak Mass and Easter Customs Breakfast on Saturday, March 24, at St. Adalbert Church, South 15th Street, on South Side. This celebration of rich Slovak religious culture and traditional Easter customs...