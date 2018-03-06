Officials planning for a safe St. Patrick's Day in South Side
St. Patrick's Day festivities in South Side can be a multi-day celebration w ith the traditional parade held the Saturday before, giving more opportunities for revelry. This year, Parade Day and St....
Stories on Carson project aims to learn about historic S.S. buildings
To celebrate the 25th year anniversary of the East Carson Street City Historic District, the South Side Community Council is teaming with the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh – South Side to collect stories about South Side’s main thoroughfare....
Kiva Pittsburgh celebrates $1 M in crowd funded business loans
Kiva Pittsburgh has disbursed $1 million in Kiva micro-loans. Each loan is crowdfunded by hundreds of lenders from the business owner’s own community and around the world via Kiva.org. Within the Pittsburgh region, 199 individual loans totaling...
Open Mic Coffee House is March 9
The next Open Mic Coffee House at the South Side Presbyterian Church is on Friday, March 9, 7:30 – 9 p.m., and welcomes singers, poets, readers, dancers, comedians, and more to the stage. Those interested in sharing should call 412-431-0118 to...
South Side Spring Social will be on April 7
Celebrate spring with your neighbors. For the fifth year in a row, South Side Neighbors are planning a Spring Social for all residents of the Flats and the Slopes. The party is on April 7 from 5-9...
Mayor anticipates adding $800 K to paving budget
Mayor William Peduto's administration is proposing to add $800,000 to the city's 2018 paving budget, which will increase its street resurfacing by 50 more city blocks. Legislation introduced in ...
EcoInnovation District focuses on new approaches for resilient neighborhood
A plan two years in the making, the EcoInnovation District (EID) Plan establishes a community vision for equitable and sustainable development in one of Pittsburgh’s oldest neighborhoods. The planning process led by the Department of City...
Stephanie Chernay to join Neighborhood Allies as COO
Stephanie (Miller) Chernay, a community development consultant and professional, has been named chief operating officer of Neighborhood Allies. In her most recent role, Ms. Chernay served as a proposal manager for University of Pittsburgh Medical...
Anthony Yankus celebrates 100 years
Born in Pittsburgh in 1918, Anthony Aloysius Yankus will celebrate his 100th birthday on March 11 on South Side. Mr. Yankus married Mary Smith of Pittsburgh, and they were blessed with nine...
Slovak Mass and Easter customs at Prince of Peace
Prince of Peace Parish will host the Annual Slovak Mass and Easter Customs Breakfast on Saturday, March 24, at St. Adalbert Church, South 15th Street, on South Side. This celebration of rich Slovak religious culture and traditional Easter customs...
NEED Annual scholarship dinner will be on March 22
NEED will be hosting their 55th Annual Scholarship Dinner on March 22 to honor and award 50 students with scholarships and recognize the efforts of students, educators, and community leaders that have made it possible for NEED to further their...
Tribute to a friend
On January 24, 2018, a true and trusted friend of mine passed away. William Roeschenthaler was the proprietor of the Mt. Oliver Hofbrau. Between him and his father before him, the Hofbrau has been in existence for almost 100 years or more. I knew...
Common sense legislation
As we continue to mourn the senseless murder of 14 children and three teachers at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida, it is voices and solutions like those of our esteemed state Senator Wayne Fontana that offer a light and a way...
S.Side Park Master Plan input session
The last South Side Park Master plan event to give input is Thursday, March 15, at the Arlington Recreation Center, 2201 Salisbury Street, Pittsburgh PA 15210 between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Stop in anytime to provide input on what you would like to see...
Zone 3 community crime alerts for February 26 to March 4
The following are the Part I crimes for the week of: February 26 to March 4. Duquesne Heights (1911) Theft – 1700 blk. Grandview Ave. – between 2/24/18 at 6 PM and 2/25/18 at 3 PM – Victim...
Real estate transactions for issue of March 6, 2018
16th Ward 2116 Carey Way LLC to Cityside Leasing General LLC at 2116 Carey Way for $25,000. Theodore Williams et al. to DRPCR LLC at 2816 Mary St. for $71,000 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a...
This week's So. Pgh. Housing Court hearings
The following Housing Court case is scheduled for Wednesday, March 7, at 8 a.m. in Pittsburgh Municipal Court: • Megan Bean, 845 Excelsior Street, 19th Ward, Code PM108.1.1. The following Housing...
Zoning Board hearings
Pittsburgh’s Zoning Board of Adjustment has scheduled the following public hearings of interest to South Pittsburgh residents in the first floor hearing room of the John P. Robin Civic Building, 200 Ross Street, Downtown. Zone case 301/17 on...