Pet food donations urgently needed

Animal Friends' Chow Wagon Pet Food Bank is facing an urgent need for pet food donations as demand is critically high.

In January alone, Animal Friends' Chow Wagon assisted 2,360 pet owners with over 13,500 pounds of free, nutritious pet food. To continue to support the needs of the community, Animal Friends is asking for support from the public.

The Chow Wagon started in 2007 and has continued to grow over the years. In 2022, Animal Friends distributed more than 180,000 pounds of pet food to local food pantries, Meals on Wheels programs and individual clients. This lifesaving resource supports financially struggling pet owners in our community who are facing the difficult decision to feed themselves or their beloved animal companions.

Items of greatest need include:

• Unopened bags of dry cat or dog food (small or medium bags, any brand accepted)

• Canned pet food

• Unopened treats

• Cat litter

Donations can be made online via Animal Friends' Wish List at http://bit.ly/3lXs1fp or dropped off at Animal Friends' campus, located in Ohio Township at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15237.