Free showing of 'The Letter' at St. Paul Retreat Center

 
“The Letter,” an hour-long video inspired by Laudato Si, Pope Francis' urgent call to protect the environment, will be shown at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 8 at St. Paul of the Cross Retreat Center, 148 Monastery Avenue.

A discussion will follow the showing and refreshments will be served. Admission is free, but reservations are requested by calling 412-381-7676 or emailing kmamula@gmail.com

 

