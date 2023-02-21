City Special Events seeks musical artist and vendor interest for city-sponsored events

The CitiParks Office of Special Events invites musicians, entertainers, and food vendors to complete an interest form ahead of the 2023 summer events season.

Local bands, orchestras, and other musical artists are encouraged to complete the online musician call form to express interest in playing approximately two-hour concerts at city-sponsored events. The vendor call form seeks food and beverage providers for the onsite sale of refreshments to eventgoers. All genres and types of musicians, cuisine and beverage are welcome to submit their information for consideration.

The Office of Special Events has produced free summer musical series in various CitiParks venues for more than 40 years, including three summer concert series: Bach, Beethoven, & Brunch, Stars at Riverview Jazz, and Reservoir of Jazz. These events typically showcase local musicians as well as food and beverage vendors from the area.

"We look forward to continuing to work with our local artistic talent and small businesses this year and offer welcoming experiences in our city's neighborhoods and parks," said Kathryn Vargas, City of Pittsburgh director of Parks and Recreation.

Interested parties may submit the respective form at http://www.pittsburghpa.gov/events. These forms will remain open through the summer, however, consideration for summer 2023 programming will be given to submissions received on or before March 15. While completing the form does not guarantee a contracted performance or vending space, the Office of Special Events will retain a list of all submissions for all future events.

For more information on the Office of Special Events and its summer event series, visit pittsburghpa.gov/events or email specialevents@pittsburghpa.gov.