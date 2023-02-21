ACHD Immunization Clinic launches online scheduling option

The Allegheny County Health Department’s (ACHD) Immunization Clinic has adopted a new online self-scheduling option for patients. The clinic is now using MyChart which allows users to schedule titer checks, travel consultations and immunization appointments.

MyChart is a free app and online tool that is already used locally by Allegheny Health Network (AHN) and its providers. Regardless of the individual’s health care provider, patients can sign up for MyChart at mychart.ahn.org. Click on “Sign up now” on the right-hand side of the webpage to create an account. Once a patient has a MyChart account, or if they have an existing account, they will be able to select the ACHD’s Immunization Clinic and the type of appointment they seek.

Much like when a patient visits their health care provider’s office, they will input all the necessary personal and medical information into an online form that will be used for their upcoming visit.

“At the clinic, we are always looking for ways to improve the patient experience,” explained ACHD Deputy Director for Clinical Services Dr. Barbara Nightingale. “Our new self-scheduling tool will reduce or eliminate the time a patient spends filling out forms and allow them to see one of our nurses faster.”

Allegheny County is home to numerous health care providers, with several colleges and universities educating the next generation of health care workers. Some of these future and current health care staffers working in clinical settings need to provide their employer, or training site, with proof that they have been immunized against certain diseases. This proof of immunization is called a titer test. The clinic administers approximately 200 titer tests a year.

Depending on the country, international travel can increase a person’s chances of getting and spreading diseases that are rare or not found in the United States. Approximately 10 percent of all Immunization Clinic visits are for travel consultations. Common travel-related vaccines offered at the clinic include yellow fever and typhoid.

As the name of the Immunization Clinic implies, the primary service offered to residents at the clinic is immunizations services ranging from influenza to COVID-19 to tetanus. In all, the clinic offers more than 20 different vaccines.

“The addition of the self-scheduling tool should allow for clinical staff to provide additional on-site patient support, as well as other services, such as animal bite surveillance, vaccine follow-up calls and answering other medical questions that come in on a daily basis,” remarked Nightingale.

The ACHD’s Immunization Clinic sees approximately 9,000 patients annually.