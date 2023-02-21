New childcare center opens in former Brashear Center

PED updates provided at Planning Forum meeting

February’s South Side Planning Forum meeting included updates on the former Brashear Center building, the East Carson Street Parking Enhancement District and resignation of the interim chair.

Members of the staff of the Little Explorers Learning Academy were on hand to give a brief overview of the childcare facility located in the former Brashear Center at 20th and Sarah streets. Those from Little Explorers participating in the Zoom call included: Melissa Bachorski, site director; Tenisha Yamron, executive director; and, Brittini Wright-Burley from the management team.

This is Little Explorers first location, but they hope to eventually be throughout the Pittsburgh area. They choose South Side because both the building and location were excellent. The staff emphasizes learning though exploration, making sure children and teachers form strong connections.

Little Explorers plans to have an afterschool program along with summer camps.

They are licensed to serve up to 103 infants, toddlers, preschool and afterschool children. Fees range from $150 for part-time, up to $315. All the fees are income based and subsidy is an option.

Moving into regular business, Allison Harnden City of Pittsburgh Nighttime Economy manager, reported January was a “really robust” month for collections in the East Carson Street Parking Enhancement District (PED) due in part to extending meter enforcement hours to 3 a.m. Collections for January totaled $25,599.78.

Total revenue since the inception of the PED is $1,046,209.14. The city’s trust fund where the money is held until needed is at $152,296.77 with outstanding invoices of $69,451.75. Shortly, the Pittsburgh Parking Authority will transfer an additional $191,407.21 in parking fees from last year’s collections.

PED funds must be invested back in the neighborhood for public safety, cleanliness, and infrastructure improvements.

The South Side Clean Team collected 8,475 pounds of trash including 254 alcohol containers.

In other updates, interim Planning Forum Chair Tom Smith announced his resignation from the organization effective after the March meeting. Mr. Smith, editor of The South Pittsburgh Reporter and sopghreporter.com, said with the discontinuing of his print edition in July that he would be sunsetting the publication’s website at the end of February. After nearly 45 years with the paper and 20 operating the website he said it was time for him to take a step back.

The next South Side Planning Forum meeting will be on March 14 and will include a presentation from UPMC on the future of the former hospital building in South Side.