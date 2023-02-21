Mt. Oliver plans for increases in trash collection fees

Mt. Oliver Borough Manager Rick Hopkinson wanted Borough Council members to be prepared for a potentially large increase when the Borough's trash hauling contract comes up for bid next year.

At the February meeting of the Mt. Oliver Borough Council, Mr. Hopkinson said much has changed in the climate of trash hauling. Even though the trash hauling contract is bid through the South Hills Council of Governments, they should anticipate a double or triple rate increase.

"I know that North Hills communities did it last year and they saw rates double and triple. It's just labor is really expensive, the landfills, the supply chain issues, it's hard to get trucks. So, things are going to increase. It's a matter of how much they're going to increase. I can't say how much they're going to increase," Mr. Hopkinson said.

Typically, the borough receives at least three bids for the trash hauling contract. He anticipated Mt. Oliver should have bids back by October to make a decision for the next contract.

Mr. Hopkinson said the bids are coming in high for traditional collection, which Mt. Oliver Borough currently uses. Automated collection, while less expensive, is difficult in communities with a high density and so much on-street parking.

A third option Waste Management is offering is a hybrid model where there is only one employee, similar to the automated collection, but residents will have to put their trash in a 96 gallon wheeled bin and bring it to the street. The employee will then lift the bin into the truck using a cable or pulley system.

The 96 gal. bin would hold the equivalent of five bags of trash. Lawn and leaf collection wouldn't be included in the five-bag limit. Going over the limit otherwise could result in addition charges. Residents would still be able to put out two bulk items once a month.

They will look into an option of using small bins to make handling easier for some residents, but the price wouldn't decrease.

Councilmember Tina Reft noted currently residents are able to put out 15 bags a week. Mr. Hopkinson said that will be have to be reduced to the five-bag limit regardless of which method of collection they decide upon.

The Borough will be requesting bids for the traditional and hybrid alternatives.

"Council is going to have to make a decision if they feel it's worth the cost savings to move to the hybrid system," Mr. Hopkinson said.