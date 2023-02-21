ClassifiedsAboutContactAdvertise

Fish Fry benefits South Side Kids

 
Skip cooking dinner and enjoy one a fish sandwich while supporting the South Side Kids community group on Friday, March 3, at Cupka's Cafe 2, 2314 East Carson St.

From 4:00 to 7:00pm, children attending will enjoy a special puppet making craft with South Side's resident puppeteer Ms. Renee, a family-friendly dance party, and can even get "inked" at the ocean animals temporary tattoo station.

The $12.99 fish and chips meal includes a heaping serving of fried fish atop a tasty Breadworks roll served with a side of housemade chips, fresh cut fries, pierogies or haluski. Available for dine-in or takeout. Full menu also available.

Proceeds from all fish sandwich sales throughout the day on March 3 directly support South Side Kids' initiatives to foster family life in South Side, creating a community where children and families can flourish.

 

