City Theatre brings a new comedy to South Side

City Theatre has announced the fourth production of its 2022/2023 season, Karen Zacarías's "Native Gardens" directed by Marc Masterson, which runs from March 11 to April 2 on the City Theatre Main Stage.

"We're thrilled to bring Karen Zacarías's play to our stage," said director, Marc Masterson. "We are celebrating spring with this delightful home-grown cast in a warm and breezy comedy"

First commissioned and premiered at Cincinnati Playhouse, "Native Gardens" has been delighting audiences across the country landing on the American Theatre's Top 10 Most Produced Plays of the 2018-19 season. A 90-minute comedy, "Native Gardens" brings us to a historic D.C. neighborhood where a property line discrepancy turns into an all-out border dispute.

"Native Gardens" is directed by Marc Masterson and features performers: Evelyn Hernandez (Tania), Laurie Klatscher (Virginia), Juan Riviera Lebron (Pablo) and Cotter Smith (Frank) as well as scenic design by Tony Ferrieri, lighting design by Paul Whitaker, costume design by Madison Michalko, and sound design by Daniel Ocanto. Patti Kelly will serve as the production stage manager and Ricardo Vila-Roger R will serve as artistic consultant.

For the production City Theatre will collaborate with Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens and the Pittsburgh Metropolitan Area Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. A special preview of "Native Gardens" will take place at Phipps Conservatory on Wednesday, March 1 at 6 p.m. Tickets include admission to Phipps Orchid and Tropical Bonsai Show: Origin Stories, a sneak peek of "Native Gardens," live music by Hugo Cruz and Frank DiDiano and a Q&A session.

For a complete listing of show times, visit CityTheatreCompany.org or call 412-431-2489 (CITY).

Tickets start at $29.