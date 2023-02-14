Treasury announces transition to new unemployment compensation prepaid debit card provider

Change affects UC and SWIF claimants who receive payments via prepaid debit card

The Pennsylvania Treasury Department has announced the beginning of a transition period to a new prepaid debit card provider for Unemployment Compensation (UC) and State Workers' Insurance Fund (SWIF) claimants.

Claimants of both programs are strongly encouraged to verify they have their correct mailing address on file with the Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) to ensure all mailings reach them in a timely manner. Claimants can also change their payment method to direct deposit by visiting L&I's website, https://www.uc.pa.gov/faq/claimant/Pages/Direct-Deposit-FAQS.aspx.

Money Network prepaid debit cards, issued by My Banking Direct, will replace U.S. Bank ReliaCards® currently in use. Beginning on or about March 6, 2023, the Money Network prepaid debit cards will be mailed to UC/SWIF recipients who receive benefit payments via prepaid debit card.

The new card will arrive in a plain white envelope with an Omaha, Nebraska, return address. Recipients should be sure to remove the card before discarding this envelope.

Here's the anticipated timeline of the transition to Money Network prepaid debit cards:

• Starting February 17, 2023: New UC/SWIF claimants who request payment by prepaid debit card will be enrolled with Money Network.

• February 17, 2023, through approximately March 20, 2023: Anyone filing a claim during this timeframe will likely receive one or more benefit payments via check issued by the Pennsylvania Treasury Department and mailed to the address on record with L&I.

• February 28, 2023: The last day UC/SWIF benefit payments will be loaded to ReliaCards.

• March 1, 2023, through March 23, 2023: Anyone who received benefit payments via a ReliaCard prior to March 1, 2023, will receive payments during this period via check issued by the Pennsylvania Treasury Department and mailed to the address on record with L&I.

• Beginning March 6, 2023: Money Network prepaid debit cards will be sent via U.S. mail to UC/SWIF claimants who request payment by prepaid debit card.

• Beginning March 24, 2023: All UC benefit payments made via prepaid debit card will be loaded onto Money Network prepaid debit cards.

Claimants should note any remaining balances on U.S. Bank ReliaCards® will not transfer to the new Money Network prepaid debit cards. Those with remaining funds on U.S. Bank ReliaCards® should continue to use the card until it reaches a zero ($0.00) balance. Remaining funds can also be transferred to a personal savings or checking account.

While the number of people affected by this change will vary depending on the number of claims, approximately 47,000 claimants statewide will receive Money Network prepaid debit cards by the end of March. Nearly all of those will be recipients of UC benefits; the number of SWIF benefit recipients affected by the change is estimated to be fewer than 20.

Treasury makes no determinations regarding UC and SWIF eligibility or benefit payment amounts. All questions regarding program eligibility and payment amounts should be directed to L&I.