Traveling glass recycling bin returns in county parks

Allegheny County is again partnering with the Pennsylvania Resources Council (PRC) to offer its Traveling Glass Recycling Bin Program in county parks. From February through November, the bin will be located in county parks or central locations to allow residents a resource to recycle glass.

“Over the past few years, many of our municipal partners have had to remove glass recycling from their offerings because of the increased costs and challenges with that recycling stream,” said County Executive Rich Fitzgerald. “Recycling glass, however, is good for our community. It saves energy needed to create new glass and reduces air and water pollution from creating new glass, and it also reduces the space needed in landfills. I’m thrilled that we’re able to again offer this program to county residents in cooperation with PRC, and welcome residents to explore our county parks while they’re there.”

The Traveling Glass Recycling Bin Program provides a free recycling option using a bin that rotates through locations in western Pennsylvania. Last year at county park events, residents recycled 7.6 tons (16,755 lbs.) of glass.

Individuals can drop off glass bottles, jars and jugs of all colors. No color sorting is required. Containers should be empty and rinsed, with lids and labels still on. Bags and boxes used to deliver glass must be discarded off-site.

Times for all collections are 7 a.m. to sundown. The county schedule follows:

Saturday, Feb. 11 – Thursday, Feb.16, Boyce Park, Ski Lodge Parking Lot

Saturday, April 15 – Thursday, April 20, Settlers Cabin, Wave Pool Parking Lot

Saturday, May 20 – Thursday, May 25, Round Hill Park, Main Parking Lot near Duck Pond

Saturday, June 3 – Thursday, June 8, Deer Lakes Park, Veteran Shelter Parking Lot

Saturday, July 8 – Thursday, July 13, Hartwood Acres Park, Amphitheater Overflow Lot, Middle Road

Saturday, Aug. 5 – Thursday, Aug. 10, Monroeville, 300 Oxford Drive

Saturday, Sept. 9 – Thursday, Sept. 14, White Oak Park, Chestnut Shelter and Playground Lot, McClintock Road

Saturday, Oct. 7 – Thursday, Oct. 12, North Park, Swimming Pool Parking Lot

Saturday, Nov. 11 – Thursday, Nov. 16, South Park, Ice Rink Parking Lot Corrigan Drive and 100 Acres Drive

PRC’s Traveling Glass Recycling Bin Program is sponsored by Owens-Illinois, Inc. and CAP Glass and is made possible through a partnership with Michael Brothers Hauling & Recycling. The collection sites are made possible through a partnership with the county’s Parks and Sustainability departments.

For more information, including a schedule of upcoming appearances and information about partnership opportunities, visit http://www.prc.org/glassrecycling or call 412-488-7490.