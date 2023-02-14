Jail reopens for contactless social visits regardless of vaccination status

The Allegheny County Jail has fully reopened for contactless social visits, regardless of the visitor’s or incarcerated individual’s COVID-19 vaccination status.

“After consulting with our partners at the Health Department and Allegheny Health Network, we’re excited to move into this next phase of reopening,” Warden Orlando Harper said. “The COVID-19 pandemic has been a difficult for all of us, including our incarcerated population and their loved ones. We look forward to returning to a sense of normalcy at the facility.”

Contactless in-person visitation is available from Monday through Saturday and sessions are scheduled in one-hour increments. All visits must be scheduled a minimum of two days in advance. The full schedule and policy information can be found on the jail’s website, http://www.alleghenycounty.us/jail

Anyone seeking to visit an incarcerated individual must first register as an approved visitor. Those who were approved visitors before the COVID-19 pandemic will not need to re-register but should check to verify that the person they wish to visit is listed when they log in to schedule a visit. If there is no name listed, they should call 412-350-2413, 412-350-2035 or 412-350-2036 to resolve the issue.

Tablet virtual visit services also remain an option for incarcerated individuals.