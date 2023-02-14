Wellness on Wheels mobile health unit visits Allentown

Sto-Rox Neighborhood Health Council, Inc.’s Mobile Health Unit will be in the Hilltop United Methodist Church’s parking lot, 631 E. Warrington Avenue, Allentown, on Monday, Feb. 20.

The Mobile Health Unit will offer free health screenings and information concerning COVID-19 Moderna and Bivalent Vaccine for adults from noon to 4 p.m. Blood pressure screenings and COVID=19 at-home test kits will also be available. Other mobile services include: Primary care screenings, immunizations, physical exams, COVID testing and vaccines.

For more information, about the mobile van schedule, visit http://www.storox.org.