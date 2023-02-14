ClassifiedsAboutContactAdvertise

TwitterRSS

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Wellness on Wheels mobile health unit visits Allentown

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 2/14/2023 at 3:36pm



Sto-Rox Neighborhood Health Council, Inc.’s Mobile Health Unit will be in the Hilltop United Methodist Church’s parking lot, 631 E. Warrington Avenue, Allentown, on Monday, Feb. 20.

The Mobile Health Unit will offer free health screenings and information concerning COVID-19 Moderna and Bivalent Vaccine for adults from noon to 4 p.m. Blood pressure screenings and COVID=19 at-home test kits will also be available. Other mobile services include: Primary care screenings, immunizations, physical exams, COVID testing and vaccines.

For more information, about the mobile van schedule, visit http://www.storox.org.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

TwitterRSS

South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

© 2023 Neighborhood Publications, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023