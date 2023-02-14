Sports Museum adds Franco Harris Super Bowl rings to exhibit

The installation includes artifacts and photos that celebrate his life and career

The Western Pennsylvania Sports Museum – part of the Senator John Heinz History Center’s family of museums – will showcase four Super Bowl rings and a Pro Football Hall of Fame ring awarded to the late Pittsburgh Steelers legend Franco Harris.

The rings will be featured in the Sports Museum’s Super Steelers exhibition as part of a special installation honoring the life and career of Franco, who tragically passed away on Dec. 20, 2022, just days before the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception.

“As we continue to remember the remarkable life of Franco Harris, we thank his wife Dana and son Dok for sharing these important artifacts with the community,” said Anne Madarasz, director of the Western Pennsylvania Sports Museum. “Franco was a driving force behind the Steelers’ four Super Bowl championships during the 1970s, and this new addition to the Sports Museum’s exhibit is fitting as we honor his iconic career and legacy.”

This past fall, the Sports Museum debuted never-before-seen Franco Harris artifacts and photographs in its Super Steelers exhibit to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception, including his jersey from Rancocas Valley Regional High School (N.J.), NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Award, and his “Franco’s Italian Army” helmet.

The exhibit will now feature Harris’ championship rings from Super Bowls IX, X, XII, and XIV, along with a “Ring of Excellence” given to him by the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Franco was inducted in 1990 and is one of 10 players from the Steelers 1970s Super Bowl teams to have received the sport’s highest honor.

The Franco Harris installation within the Super Steelers exhibition will be on view through January 2024.

The Senator John Heinz History Center, an affiliate of the Smithsonian Institution and the largest history museum in Pennsylvania, presents American history with a Western Pennsylvania connection. The Western Pennsylvania Sports Museum is a museum within a museum, comprehensively presenting the region’s remarkable sports story through hundreds of artifacts and interactive experiences for visitors of all ages.

The History Center and Sports Museum are at 1212 Smallman Street in the city’s Strip District. The History Center’s family of museums includes the Sports Museum; the Fort Pitt Museum in historic Point State Park; and Meadowcroft Rockshelter and Historic Village, a National Historic Landmark located in Avella, Pa., in Washington County. More information is available at heinzhistorycenter.org.