William Reeves announces campaign for District 3 City Council

William Reeves has announced his candidacy for District 3 Pittsburgh City Council.

Mr. Reeves, 24, is employed with Casa San Jose, an organization providing services and advocating for the rights of the Latino community in Southwestern Pennsylvania, for two years. He is a first-generation Cuban – American and Pacific Islander, originally from New York. He graduated from Duquesne University in May of 2021. He is a renter in the South Side Slopes.

Mr. Reeves says he has seen first-hand the disinvestment over the past couple of years in District 3 and will be focusing on six main issues: Housing, Investing in our youth, Infrastructure, public safety, community services and economic development.

He will advocate for: more affordable housing units, renter bill of rights, rehabilitating McKinley Park, constructing a low cost clinic in District 3, opening a trade school within District 3, working with the Port Authority to facilitate the return of the Brown Line Light Rail to Allentown and creating Crisis Management Teams that can respond to mental health crises, homelessness, addiction and overdose situations to create capacity for Pittsburgh Zone 3 Police.