Nomination petitions available for 2023 Municipal Primary

Nomination petitions are now available online and in the Allegheny County Elections Division office for candidates seeking to run in the May 16, 2023 municipal primary.

Petitions, along with instructions, are available online at http://alleghenycounty.us/elections/nomination-petitions.aspx. The nomination petitions must be printed/copied as duplex (double-sided, front-to-back, head-to-head) on plain white 8.5” x 11” (letter size) paper. This requirement cannot be satisfied by printing each side of the nomination petition on a separate sheet of paper and affixing the sheets together.

Candidates for any of the Court offices (Common Pleas, Commonwealth, Superior and Supreme) may obtain nomination petitions by contacting the Commonwealth’s Bureau of Commissions, Elections & Legislation via phone at 1-877-868-3772, or online at the state’s Running for Office webpage, http://www.dos.pa.gov/VotingElections/CandidatesCommittees/RunningforOffice/Pages/default.aspx .

The last day to file these nomination petitions is Tuesday, March 7, 2023.