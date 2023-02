An Ash Wednesday Meager Meal & Prayer Service led by Sherri Lynn Dunik will take place on February 22, from 4 - 5:30 p.m. at the Concord Presbyterian Church, 1907 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15210.

The prayer service with ashes distributed and meal will be in the 1st floor meeting room. Meager Meal includes soup, crackers and drink.