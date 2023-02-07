Free Love Carrick dinner Feb. 14

The Love Carrick Dinner on Tuesday, Feb. 14 from 4-6 p.m. will be dine-in beginning at 4 p.m. To-go dinners will be available after 5 p.m. at Concord Presbyterian Church, 1907 Brownsville Road.

RSVPs are requested, but not required, at andy.from.carrick@gmail.com, http://www.facebook.com/LoveCarrick15210 or 412-571-1433

The dinner will include Wedding soup or chicken vegetable soup, rolls, salad, fruit cocktail, dessert and beverages.