East Carson Street sidewalk work continues in South Side

Sidewalk work on the East Carson Street Safety Improvement Project in South Side continues.

Minor sidewalk restrictions will continue on East Carson Street between Smithfield and 33rd streets weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through late February as crews conduct sidewalk and signal improvements and other miscellaneous punch list items. Vehicle traffic will be maintained in each direction and should rarely be impacted by this work. Parking spaces may temporarily be blocked in various locations as needed while work to occurs.

Golden Triangle Construction is the prime contractor.

The work is part of the $17.45 million East Carson Street Improvement project and also includes milling and resurfacing, signage and signal upgrades, concrete pavement patching, drainage, guide rail, ADA ramps, curb and sidewalk, pavement markings and other miscellaneous construction along the 2.5 mile stretch of East Carson Street between the Smithfield Street Bridge and 33rd Street. Additionally, pedestrian enhancement accommodations (including bump-outs, high visibility crosswalks, pedestrian countdown signals) will be incorporated.