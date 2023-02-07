Red Roses Floral teams up with South Side Kids gifting free Valentines to local kids

Children participating in Citiparks After School Program at Ormsby Recreation Center enjoyed making bouquets for the moms, grandmas, dads and loved ones on Tuesday night.

South Side Kids teamed up with Red Roses Floral on 12th and E Carson streets in South Side to spread love this Valentine's Day to local children and families.

Beginning Thursday, Feb 9, local children and their parents or caregivers can swing by Red Roses Floral at 1122 E. Carson Street and pick up their free DIY Valentine Flower Kit. The children participating in Citiparks After School Program at Ormsby Recreation Center enjoyed making bouquets for the moms, grandmas, dads and loved ones on Tuesday night.

Each kit comes with one red rose and all the accessories and instructions to make a beautiful rose bouquet. The free kits can be picked up Tuesday-Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The Red Roses Floral Team will also be working long hours this weekend and Monday ahead of the Valentine's holiday, if you can't make it during the open hours, feel free to call the shop before you stop in.

Red Roses Floral opened up shop in fall 2022 and is one of the first black-owned flower shops in the Greater Pittsburgh Area. Operated by Heather and her family in the former Cindy Esser's Flower Shop, they are continuing a long legacy of community advocacy, through partnering with organizations like South Side Kids to bring free and positive opportunities for South Side families.

Learn more about Red Roses Floral online, at http://www.redrosesfloral.com or call Heather at 412-431-6188.