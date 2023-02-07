$63K in state funds for local emergency services

Part of $2.5 million awarded to Allegheny County EMS

Nearly $63,000 has been awarded to local fire and EMS companies through the Fire Company and Emergency Medical Services Grant Program, according to state Rep. Jessica Benham.

"We are very fortunate to have incredibly hard-working first responders in the 36th Legislative District," said Rep. Benham. "I'll continue fighting for state grant funding to train and equip our courageous firefighters and EMS workers to ensure they have the best tools to serve our neighbors."

The following local funding was included among $2.5 million in FCEMSG grants awarded in Allegheny County:

• $10,000 to Brentwood EMS.

• $13,000 to Brentwood Volunteer Fire Co.

• $14,800 to Mt. Oliver Hook and Ladder Co.

• $15,000 to Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire.

• $10,000 to Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire (EMS).

Eligible projects include facility upgrades, equipment, debt reduction, training and certification, education and public outreach, and recruitment and retention efforts. Additionally, fire companies were permitted to apply for constructions savings accounts for the purposes of new facility construction.

The FCEMSG is administered by the Office of State Fire Commissioner and makes an annual grant program available for volunteer and career fire companies, emergency medical services and rescue squads. All fire companies, emergency medical service and volunteer rescue squads are eligible to apply for this annual grant program.