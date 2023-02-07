Kimberly Richards returns as Sister in 'til Death Do Us Part: Late Nite Catechism 3

City Theatre welcomes back Kimberly Richards in a special event, ‘Til Death Do Us Part: Late Nite Catechism 3 by Maripat Donovan.

The always-popular Late Nite Catechism series has been a nearly annual occurrence at City Theatre dating back to 2005. For almost all of those shows, Kimberly Richards has donned the habit and entertained her loyal audience of catechism students. In fact, Ms. Richards has performed 807 times at City Theatre. At the end of each performance, a collection is taken to support the retired nuns at Little Sisters of the Poor, with more than $400,000 raised by audiences attending Late Nite Catechism.

“As we have made our return from the pandemic, one City Theatre constant had not yet been realized – and that was having Kimberly Richards bring her “Sister” back to Pittsburgh,” stated Managing Director James McNeel. “Late Nite Catechism is a main-stay for so many in our community and its absence from our stage has been noted by the show’s and Sister Kim’s fans – and based on how quickly tickets have been selling, they’re eager to return to class. We thrilled to celebrate the Valentine’s season with ‘Til Death Do Us Part.”

Audiences joining for the February 14th – Valentine's Day – performance can enjoy treats, prosecco, and a meet and greet with Sister Kim in the lobby following the show.

'Til Death Do Us Part: Late Nite Catechism 3 is by Maripat Donovan, starring Kimberly Richards, featuring scenic design by Tony Ferrieri. Shamus Bonner will serve as the production stage manager.

Performances are scheduled February 9 – 26. For a complete listing of show times, visit CityTheatreCompany.org or call 412-431-2489 (CITY). Masks are required for all performances.

Tickets start at $29 and are available by calling 412.431.CITY (2489) or at http://www.CityTheatreCompany.org .

See CityTheatreCompany.org/Covid-Safety for full Covid-19 health and safety audience policy details.

City Theatre’s Dr. Vernell Audrey Watson Lillie Theatre is at 1300 Bingham Street, South Side.