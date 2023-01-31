Office of Film & Event Management added to Public Safety Dept.

The City of Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety has created of the Office of Film & Event Management (OFEM). The office operates under the umbrella of the Public Safety Administration.

OFEM is tasked with receiving and vetting applications for small and large-scale events and film productions occurring within the City of Pittsburgh. It is responsible for consulting with both film and event permit applicants to ensure industry standards, safety regulations, and city policies are followed and met, as well as working with all city departments to ensure proper planning, coordination, and execution of events and film projects.

Additionally, it will ensure events and film productions do not negatively impact the city's operations and remain positive assets to the city and its residents. Lastly, this office chairs the Special Events Committee and assists in the safe and effective planning of large-scale city-owned events. Block Party permits will also be handled by this office.

Prior to OFEM, film and event permitting and oversight was part of the Office of Special Events (OSE). The Office of Special Events is reinstated to the Department of Parks & Recreation (Citiparks) in 2023. Originally part of Citiparks until 2017, the OSE returns to Citiparks after six years in Public Safety Administration. OSE will continue to produce free and low-cost events including community 5K races, the Community Festival Grant Program, Dollar Bank Cinema in the Park, various summer concerts, and others.

Brian Katze, formerly special events manager with the Office of Special Events, will lead the new office as Film & Events manager, alongside Anna Boekenhauer as Film & Event permit coordinator.

Film and event permit applications can be found on OFEM's new city webpage at http://www.pittsburghpa.gov/publicsafety/ofem. The office may be reached by email at ofem@pittsburghpa.gov.