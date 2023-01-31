Mayor Gainey, Council President Kail-Smith establish advisory committee on Youth and Family Resource Centers

Resource centers to serve as a safe place for kids and youth while providing support services for families in need.

Mayor Ed Gainey and Council President Theresa Kail-Smith have announced a plan to establish an advisory committee to work on opening Youth and Family Resources Centers.

"We believe that providing opportunities for our kids while providing social services for their families is a critical tool in our Plan for Peace," said Mayor Ed Gainey. "It is going to take all of us working together to help end the violence. I'm proud to be working with City Council and look forward to continuing our partnership in making Pittsburgh the safest city in America."

The proposed committee would include four members appointed by the Mayor's Office, and five members appointed by the president of City Council. They would be tasked with studying and making recommendations around city owned facilities in areas being impacted by youth violence in order to provide opportunities for kids and social services for families.

"I want to thank the mayor for working with council on something so important for our city," said Council President Kail-Smith. "This is about saving lives, helping struggling families, and making sure everyone in our city feels safe."