Discounted Fares Pilot Program application period closes February 12

SNAP eligibility requirements extended

The Department of Human Services (DHS) announced the application period for the discounted fares pilot program will close on Sunday, Feb. 12. The program was announced last September and began accepting applications in November of last year.

The 12-month program is limited to participants who are between the ages of 18 and 64, reside in Allegheny County and receive benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) as of November 30, 2022. This reflects a two-month extension from the previous requirement related to SNAP participation. The online application is available at https://discountedfares.alleghenycounty.us/.

Currently, more than 8,200 people have been accepted into the program.

The pilot program will measure the effects of discounted public transportation fares in connecting residents to the holistic services available through DHS and to opportunities in our community. Eligible participants will be randomly assigned to receive a variety of standard transit passes which they can use for any trip. Participation is voluntary. Individuals who are eligible for fare discounts through an employer, university or other program are not eligible to participate, but will be encouraged to access those programs instead.

The application is simple and designed to be filled out quickly. For those who have limited digital access and/or digital literacy, there are many community-based organizations that are available to assist individuals with their pilot applications over the phone or in person. To view a map of locations and a printable list of locations, please visit https://discountedfares.alleghenycounty.us/support/.

Additional information about the pilot can be found at https://discountedfares.alleghenycounty.us/. Applicants may also find this instructional video at https://vimeo.com/769944445/57f69bd71f helpful. In its effort to get the get the word out to eligible participants, DHS will be texting SNAP recipients from the number 987-987. The department is also soliciting feedback about the program on its engagement site, https://engage.alleghenycounty.us.