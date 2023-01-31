County opens Special Appeal Period for 2022 Tax Year

Property owners may also appeal 2023 taxes through March 31, 2023

A special appeal period for 2022 Allegheny County property assessments has now opened. Appeals may be filed by property owners or by taxing bodies for the 2022 tax year through March 31, 2023. This special appeal period is running consecutively with the appeal period for 2023 property assessments.

“Each year, property owners have their assessments challenged by a municipality or school district which can impact the amount of taxes they pay,” said County Executive Rich Fitzgerald. “And while county taxes have remained unchanged, we want to giver property owners every opportunity defend themselves and keep their property taxes low.”

Property owners and taxing bodies must file an appeal form for each parcel being appealed and each year being appealed. Appeals may be filed online, via email, by mail or in person. Appeal forms received will be processed by the Office of Property Assessments (OPA) with hearings scheduled before the Board of Property Assessments Appeals and Review (BPAAR) beginning in May. All parties (the property owner, school district and municipality) will receive advance notice of the scheduled hearing date.

To file online, visit the real estate website at www2.alleghenycounty.us/RealEstate/search.aspx and select the property for which you want to file an appeal. Select the Appeals Status tab and scroll down on the page to the section titled “Assessment Appeal Forms.” If selecting the online form option, pop-ups must be allowed on the website. Complete the form for with the requested information and then click the “Submit” button. If selecting the fillable PDF, the form will download to your computer to complete and return by email to annualappeals@alleghenycounty.us.

Forms may also be found online at http://www.alleghenycounty.us/real-estate/forms.aspx. They may be returned via email to annualappeals@alleghenycounty.us, delivered in-person to 437 County Office Building, 542 Forbes Avenue in downtown Pittsburgh, by 4:30 p.m. on March 31, 2023, or mailed, must be postmarked by March 31, 2023, to: OPA Appeals, 347 County Office Building, 542 Forbes Avenue, Pittsburgh PA 15219.

All appeals held in 2023 will be heard by telephone. The appeal form must include the phone number BPAAR will use for the hearing. OPA makes every attempt to schedule multiple appeals for the same owner on the same day if made aware of them, but there is no guarantee they will be heard together. Authorized Representative forms must be filled out in their entirety. Anyone having questions regarding a filed appeal form, or the process, may contact the county’s Call Center at 412-350-4636.

No decision is made on the day of the hearing. Once an appeal is heard, the hearing officer makes a recommendation to BPAAR for consideration. Once BPAAR has rendered a decision, the disposition is mailed to all parties. Any party may appeal that disposition to the Court of Common Pleas within 30 days of the mailing date. If there are changes to the assessed value of the property, those changes are posted to the real estate website and sent to all taxing bodies.

Outcomes for tax year 2022 will be carried over in 2023 if there is a change in value. Appeal filings for 2023 are not retroactive to 2022.