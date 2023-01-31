History Center to honor Black History Month with special programs

The Smithsonian-affiliated Senator John Heinz History Center interprets and preserves Black history and heritage year-round through a variety of events and exhibitions curated by the museum's African American Program.

In recognition of Black History Month, the African American Program of the Heinz History Center will present two free public programs.

• Wednesday, Feb. 15, 5:30-8 p.m. – From Slavery to Freedom Film Series: "Torchbearers"

Virtual visitors can enjoy a free, online screening of "Torchbearers" on Wednesday, Feb. 15, as part of the 2023 From Slavery to Freedom Film Series. "Torchbearers" revisits Pittsburgh's struggles during the golden era of civil rights and introduces many of the people who lit the way for the generations that followed. The documentary includes rare archival footage and a score by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Emmai Alaquiva. Featured interviews include Reverend Leroy Patrick, Alma Speed Fox, Professor Larry Glasco, and other trailblazers who risked everything to change a city and a country. Narrated by journalist Chris Moore and produced by veteran producer Minette Seate, "Torchbearers" is a celebration of lives driven by a greater purpose. Following the screening, Moore and Seate will discuss the making of "Torchbearers" and its implications for understanding the African American experience in Pittsburgh. "Torchbearers" is free but advance registration is required. The From Slavery to Freedom Film Series is presented by the History Center's African American Program. The series is supported by Highmark and Allegheny Health Network.

• Friday, Feb. 17, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Ninth Annual Black History Month Lecture: "The Black Fives: The Epic Story of Basketball's Forgotten Era"

Visitors can discover the lesser-known history of Black basketball's trailblazing teams, players, and coaches at the History Center's Ninth Annual Black History Month lecture. This in-person program at the History Center will be led by Claude Johnson, the founder of the Black Fives Foundation, who has spent decades researching Black basketball history and its impact for his book, "The Black Fives: The Epic Story of Basketball's Forgotten Era." Johnson will discuss the history of legendary teams from Western Pa., including Pittsburgh's Monticello Athletic Association, Scholastic Athletic Association, and the Loendi Big Five. Johnson will sign copies of his book following the lecture and answer audience questions. This is a free in-person event, but advance registration is required at https://www.heinzhistorycenter.org/event/the-black-fives-the-epic-story-of-basketballs-forgotten-era-with-claude-johnson/ .

Guided Tours and School Programs

• Saturday, Feb. 11 and Saturday, Feb. 25, tours begin at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Guided Tours – Pittsburgh: Beyond Adversity

Museum docents will lead a special guided tour on African American history in the Western Pennsylvania Sports Museum and the Pittsburgh: A Tradition of Innovation and From Slavery to Freedom exhibitions. Docents will explore the African American experience through Pittsburgh's role in the abolition movement, the Underground Railroad, groundbreaking jazz scene, and sports teams, including the Homestead Grays and Pittsburgh Crawfords. Visitors must sign up for Guided Tours at the admissions desk prior to each tour. The tours are included with regular museum admission and will be capped at 25 attendees.

• For Students and Teachers Only

The History of Hill City Youth Municipality

Wednesday, Feb. 22. Grades 3-7 at 10 a.m .; Grades 8-12 at 1 p.m.

The History Center will host "The History of Hill City Youth Municipality," a free webinar for teachers and students on Wednesday, Feb. 22. This virtual program will explore the story of Hill City, a youth-run organization that worked to lower juvenile crime in Pittsburgh's Hill District during the 1930s-1950s. Learn more about how Hill City engaged community members and changed the roles for young people in their neighborhood. This program is made possible with support from UPMC and UPMC Health Plan.

Long-Term Exhibits Highlight African American Heritage in Western Pa.

In addition to Black History Month programs, African American history is on display daily within the History Center's six floors of exhibitions:

• The History Center's award-winning From Slavery to Freedom exhibition explores more than 250 years of African American history. Presented by BNY Mellon, this long-term exhibit highlights the enslavement of Africans and its impact on the American economy, the history of the anti-slavery movement, the Underground Railroad, and the impact of 19th-century activism on the modern quest for civil and human rights in Pittsburgh.

• The long-term exhibition Pittsburgh: A Tradition of Innovation highlights local African American history, featuring a re-created Crawford Grill with artifacts from Pittsburgh jazz legends such as Mary Lou Williams, Stanley Turrentine, and George Benson; and a WWII display highlighting the Pittsburgh Courier's Double V Campaign and local Tuskegee Airmen.

• The Western Pennsylvania Sports Museum showcases Pittsburgh's unmatched Negro League baseball legacy with artifacts including a rare Homestead Grays uniform.

For more information on Black History Month at the Heinz History Center, visit

https://www.heinzhistorycenter.org/whats-on/history-center/black-history-month-at-the-history-center/