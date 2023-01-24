Scott and Holmes lead Yellow Jackets to 140-124 victory in New Jersey

The Steel City Yellow Jackets traveled to New Jersey on last Saturday and provided one of the team's most consistent victories of the year. Ace Pippens' squad, currently ranked third in the country, improves to 10-1 with the 140-124 victory.

Forward Claude Scott, Jr. had his biggest game of the year so far with 34 points, and "Player of the Game" honors.

The defending American Basketball Association champions scored 35 points in the opening quarter, to New Jersey Knights' 22. Scott had 14 in the opening frame.

The Knights came alive in the second quarter and scored 28 to the Yellow Jackets' 30. Kenny Holmes had 11 points in that frame.

Steel City led throughout the game, even though the Knights had a strong third quarter. The visitors scored 38 in that frame to the home team's 37. Staying with the "balance" theme of the night, co-captain Tone Reddic added 11 points in that quarter of the contest.

The Knights played a consistent game in the second half, and outscored the Yellow Jackets in the fourth quarter, 36-35. Reddic had 12 points by himself in the last 12 minutes.

Only nine members of the Yellow Jackets made the five-and-a-half hour trip to Newark, New Jersey to take on the Knights, but that would be enough. The Garden State club had not scored in double digits in its two previous games, so the output against the Yellow Jackets was an improvement for them.

Scott and Holmes both had 34 points, and Reddic added 31. Tim Jackson had 18 and twin James 11.

The Yellow Jackets return home and A Giving Heart Community Center in Allentown next Saturday to take on Middletown's 23rd ranked Central Pennsylvania Kings. Prior to this weekend, the team was 6-4 and had defeated PG Valor 138-134. Tip-off is 7:05 p.m.