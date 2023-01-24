Free Tax Prep program seeks to help 8,000 individuals receive refunds

United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania’s Free Tax Prep program is offering free in-person, hybrid and virtual tax preparation for individuals across the region.

These services are available to residents in Allegheny, Butler, Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties. The program help ensure hard-working, low-income residents can receive the maximum refund they deserve, without any fees.

This year, hundreds of volunteers have signed up to help their neighbors prepare their taxes. A variety of services are available for all community members, including: support for virtual filers; interpreters for more than 170 languages for refugees, immigrants and international residents with limited English proficiency; services for the deaf and partnerships with agencies that can help filers without a social security number.

“Many working families are unaware of the additional funds they could receive from the Earned Income Tax Credit and the Child Tax Credit,” said Alena Anderson, United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania’s Moving to Financial Stability director. “Our Free Tax Prep volunteers have the knowledge, skills and passion to help individuals and families receive the money they have earned and deserve. For many, a larger refund could be used to feed their children nutritious meals, send them to school ready to learn and, ultimately, help them succeed.”

United Way’s Free Tax Prep service helps families who are eligible for the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC), a benefit for working people with low to moderate income. Taxpayers who qualify and claim the credit could pay less federal tax, pay no tax or even get a tax refund of $1,500 to more than $6,000. According to the IRS, Pennsylvania had 843,000 EITC claims processed in 2021, with the average ETIC amount being $2,251. ETIC, along with the Child Tax Credit (CTC), lifts more families out of poverty than any other program in the country.

The Child Tax Credit is a federal tax benefit that is available to taxpayers with dependent children under the age of 17. People who fit the criteria may be eligible to claim a tax credit of up to $2,000 per qualifying child with $1,500 of that credit possibly being refundable.

Each volunteer is IRS-certified and educated to manage the filing process, apply appropriate tax credits and take care of any additional steps necessary. During the 2022 tax season, approximately 280 IRS-trained volunteers helped prepare roughly 7,000 tax returns, generating millions of dollars in vital refunds.

Free tax preparation services are available now through April 17 by visiting pa211sw.org or dialing 2-1-1. Assistance from a volunteer tax preparer is available for individuals with a total income of up to $40,000 and families with a total annual income up to $60,000. Virtual assistance is available through http://www.getyourrefund.org/en for individuals and families with a total annual income up to $66,000. And, free, do-it-yourself online tax assistance is available through https://myfreetaxes.com for all individuals and families, regardless of income.