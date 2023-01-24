Bob Charland to run for Pittsburgh City Council in District 3

Bob Charland has announced his decision to run for Pittsburgh City Council in District 3. Mr. Charland currently serves as chief of staff to Councilman Bruce Kraus, who has announced his retirement at the end of his term in 2023.

Highlighting his existing experience in Pittsburgh City Council, from neighborhood cleanups to navigating the office through the COVID-19 pandemic, Mr. Charland said, "I'm not asking for your vote just to send me to Grant Street - I've been there working for our neighbors every day. I'm seeking your trust and this office to continue to do real work and to bring new resources to Jucunda, Delmont, and Lawn Streets."

"Our neighborhoods deserve more than just managing decline. With close proximity to job centers, entertainment districts and some of the best urban green space available, all of our neighborhoods should be choice communities for families moving into Pittsburgh and for our neighbors that are here now."

Mr. Charland, 34, also serves as the elected 17th Ward Democratic Committee chairman in South Side, where he lives with his wife, Cassidy. He has also served as a board member of NLC Pittsburgh and a trustee of Phipps Conservatory. He has a bachelor's degree in biology from the University of Pittsburgh.