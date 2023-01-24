Armstrong Tunnels to close for part of Saturday morning

The inbound Armstrong Tunnel will close on Saturday, Jan. 28, from 6 a.m.-9 a.m. and the outbound tunnel will close 9 a.m. to noon. The closures are required for environmental testing prior to an upcoming project.

During the inbound closure, cars will be detoured using Second Avenue, Ross Street, and Forbes Avenue, and trucks will be detoured using Second Avenue, B Street, First Avenue, Grant Street, Boulevard of the Allies, Commonwealth Place, Liberty Avenue, Fifth Avenue, Sixth Avenue, and Forbes Avenue.

During the outbound closure, cars will be detoured using Chatham Square, Fifth Avenue, Ross Street, and Second Avenue, and trucks will be detoured using Chatham Square, Fifth Avenue, Liberty Avenue, Commonwealth Place, Boulevard of the Allies, Grant Street, First Avenue, B Street, and Second Avenue.

The work will be done by Mosites Construction and Development Company of Robinson.