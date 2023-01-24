Mt. Oliver Borough January public business meeting

The Mt. Oliver Borough Council's January public business meeting featured the December report of the Mt. Oliver Fire Department (MOFD) along with a yearly wrap up from the fire company.

Attending the meeting were council members Amber McGough, Christina Reft, Nick Viglione, Aaron Graham, Lisa Pietrusza, and Brandon Taylor. Mayor JoAnna Taylor and Borough Manager Rick Hopkinson were also in attendance. Councilman Paul Doyle was absent.

In December, the MOFD answered 61 total calls: 32 were fire calls and 29 were for EMS. For the month, the average arrival time was 5:53 minutes.

The department currently has 39 active members. Of those active members, 19 were certified to State Firefighter 1, five were certified to State Firefighter 2, 14 are certified in Vehicle Rescue, five are certified State Fire Instructors, two are certified Fire Officers and 12 active EMS members. There are four active members working to certify members.

For 2022, nine new MOFD members were brought in, one with EMS background, one has already completed Certified Firefighter 1 and one has the basic essentials completed. Five of the new members will begin the basics training through SHACOG.

In 2022, there were 523 calls for the year: 319 for EMS and 204 for fire calls. Mutual aid was given 87 times to local boroughs and was received 50 times. The average enroute time for EMS was 1:50 minutes and arrival time was 5:35 minutes. The average enroute time for fire calls was 3:18 minutes and 7:39 minutes to arrival. The arrival time included for mutual aid.

The fire company spent a total of 718 hours on calls and more than 580 hours of training at outside academies and more than 208 hours of training inside the fire station.

The department also spent more than 88 hours installing smoke detectors during the year and over 30 hours teaching at different schools and community events.

In other business, the council approved several motions:

• Change Order #3 with Independent Enterprises in the amount of $20,539 to add thermoplastic stop sig bars and crosswalks to the Ormsby Avenue Paving Contract.

• Payment Application #1 to State Pipe Services in the amount of $19,602.49 for work completed on the 2022 SHACOG Joint O&M CCTV Contract.

• Payment Application #1 and Final to Insight Pipe Contracting in the amount of $45,750.60 for the 2022 SHACOG Joint O&M MH-MH Lining Contract.

Council also approved a handicap parking space for 318 Onyx Avenue.

The next Mt. Oliver Borough Council meeting will take place on February 20.