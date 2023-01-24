Borough council learns of upcoming Mt. Oliver history book

Mt. Oliver Borough Council learned about an upcoming Mt. Oliver history book when author Renee King made a short presentation at the council's January public meeting.

Ms. King explained Mt. Oliver Borough has a rich history, formed by a land grant from the King of England prior to the Revolutionary Way. She was sad that there wasn't a history book of the community and decided to write one herself.

The book is being self-published in cooperation with Arcadia Publishing.

"I don't imagine I'll be on the New York Times Bestseller List. However, I'm hoping that it's enough money to sort of get things going for a small history center," she said.

Although most of the text for the book is completed, she would still like more photographs before completion. She said it's been difficult to find the photographs because people have discarded their old family photos when they didn't know the people in the pictures.

She asked for the council's help in getting the word out to find more photos. The photographs must be original, no newspaper copies or from a copier. Those who may have photos from Mt. Oliver's history are asked to email her at reneekingmsw@gmail.com with Mt. Oliver history book photos in the subject line. Ms. King will reply to the sender with information on how to get scans of the pictures.

After the book is published, Ms. King said she hopes to have copies for sale in some of the store in the borough. Book signing events are also in the planning stage.