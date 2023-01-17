Register now for city's Citizen's Police Academy

The City of Pittsburgh Bureau of Police is sponsoring several opportunities for residents to become more acquainted with the roles and responsibilities of the bureau.

The Pittsburgh Citizen's Police Academy (CPA) brings the police and the community together in a setting that offers a sampling of police training to participants.

The CPA allows participants to experience some of the highlights of police training and expose them to the various operations of the police bureau in a safe and entertaining training environment. Participants in the CPA program will:

• Receive two hours of training one evening a week for 10 weeks

• Be taught the basics of criminal law, search and seizure, patrol tactics, the history of policing, police accountability, and many other subjects

• Learn about the processing of crimes, how police canines are used and are exposed to a variety of the specialty police units

Classes are held Wednesday evening beginning March 8, from 6:30 – 8 p.m. at the Jewish Community Center, 5738 Forbes Avenue in Squirrel Hill. All CDC regulations will be observed, and classes may be held virtually if necessary.

Those interested in applying should complete the online application no later than Wednesday, March 1. The application is available at https://pittsburghpa.gov/publicsafety/cpa-spa

The Police Bureau also offers the Pittsburgh Student Police Academy (SPA) which bring police and high school youth together in a setting that offers a sample of police training to the student. The SPA allows students to experience some of the highlights of police training and are exposed to the various operations of the police bureau.

Student participant will:

• Receive 1.5 hours of training one evening a week for 10 weeks

• Be taught the basics of criminal law, search and seizure, patrol tactics, the history of policing, police accountability, and many other subjects

• Learn about the processing of crimes, how police canines are used and are exposed to a variety of the specialty police units

Classes will be held Thursdays beginning March 9 from 6:30 – 8 p.m. at Point Park University, 201 Wood Street in downtown Pittsburgh.

Students interested in applying need to complete the online application no later than Thursday, March 2. The application is available at https://pittsburghpa.gov/publicsafety/cpa-spa

For additional information or questions for either program, contact john Tokarski at 412-432-8674 or john.tokarski@pittsburghpa.gov.