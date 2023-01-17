Over $170,000 in grants to combat campus sexual assault and violence in county

Senator Wayne Fontana has announced $170,600 in It’s On Us PA grants to combat sexual assault and violence at college campuses across the City of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County.

“Pittsburgh is home to some of the best institutions of higher education and postsecondary schools in the country. Students expect a safe learning environment while they pursue an education,” said Senator Fontana. “These funds will help campuses preserve a secure campus environment, while allowing academic values to develop.”

Grants may be used to implement strategies on campuses, including:

1. Improving awareness, prevention, reporting, and response systems regarding sexual violence in schools, colleges, and universities to better serve all students.

2. Removing or reducing barriers that prevent survivors of sexual violence from reporting incidents or accessing vital resources by creating a more consistent, empowering reporting process for student survivors of gender-based violence.

3. Demonstrating significant, proactive, and sustainable leadership to change campus culture by challenging Pennsylvania’s education leaders – including college and university presidents – as well as students, teachers, faculty, staff, families, and communities to pledge to improve their institutions’ climate.

Grant Recipients Include:

• Bidwell Training Center, $8,000

• Community College of Allegheny County, $55,000

• Duquesne University, $40,000

• Point Park University, $40,000

• Rosedale Technical College, $20,000

• Vet Tech Institute, $7,600