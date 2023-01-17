ClassifiedsAboutContactAdvertise

TwitterRSS

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Over $170,000 in grants to combat campus sexual assault and violence in county

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 1/17/2023 at 9:37pm



Senator Wayne Fontana has announced $170,600 in It’s On Us PA grants to combat sexual assault and violence at college campuses across the City of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County.

“Pittsburgh is home to some of the best institutions of higher education and postsecondary schools in the country. Students expect a safe learning environment while they pursue an education,” said Senator Fontana. “These funds will help campuses preserve a secure campus environment, while allowing academic values to develop.”

Grants may be used to implement strategies on campuses, including:

1. Improving awareness, prevention, reporting, and response systems regarding sexual violence in schools, colleges, and universities to better serve all students.

2. Removing or reducing barriers that prevent survivors of sexual violence from reporting incidents or accessing vital resources by creating a more consistent, empowering reporting process for student survivors of gender-based violence.

3. Demonstrating significant, proactive, and sustainable leadership to change campus culture by challenging Pennsylvania’s education leaders – including college and university presidents – as well as students, teachers, faculty, staff, families, and communities to pledge to improve their institutions’ climate.

Grant Recipients Include:

• Bidwell Training Center, $8,000

• Community College of Allegheny County, $55,000

• Duquesne University, $40,000

• Point Park University, $40,000

• Rosedale Technical College, $20,000

• Vet Tech Institute, $7,600

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

TwitterRSS

South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

© 2023 Neighborhood Publications, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2022

Rendered 01/19/2023 05:33