Nominations now open for Goodwill's Power of Work Awards

Nominations are now open for the 26th annual Power of Work Awards, hosted by Goodwill of Southwestern Pennsylvania.

The goal of the Power of Work Awards program is to recognize the extraordinary workforce development efforts of local businesses and their impact on the community, especially for people with disabilities and employment barriers. Since the program’s inception in 1997, Goodwill has bestowed Power of Work awards to more than 65 unique southwestern Pennsylvania area businesses.

The Power of Work Awards recognizes businesses in two categories – those that hire people with disabilities and/or other barriers to employment; and those that help workforce development by going the “extra mile” to offer work-related support and experiences. The nomination deadline is February 23, and nominations can be submitted online at http://www.goodwillswpa.org/powerofwork. Winners will be honored at an awards ceremony on Friday, April 21, at the Sheraton Station Square.

“This year we are excited to be able to gather and celebrate the Power of Work Awards in person again,” said Robert Stape, interim president/CEO for Goodwill SWPA. “We can’t wait to honor businesses that continue to show empathy despite some of the struggles they may be facing themselves. Anyone can submit a nomination and businesses are strongly encouraged to nominate themselves.”

Winners of the 2022 Power of Work Awards in the Hire category were the Fudge Farm and Nancy’s Revival/Revival Chili/Revival Pasta of Revival Enterprises for their exceptional hiring principles, which include efforts to hire people who have criminal backgrounds, little work experience and people with disabilities. Accenture was the recipient of the Help category award for their dedication to making sure everyone is accepted and can have the opportunity to be the very best version of themselves. Goodwill also presented a special Legacy Award to Construction Junction for their long history of working with Goodwill program participants and their promotion of a diverse, equitable and inclusive workforce.

An independent panel judges who represent the human services, higher education, and community investment sectors will evaluate the nominees’ efforts in creating enhanced opportunities for people who face employment barriers.

For more information, including how to purchase tickets or become a sponsor for the event, contact Elaine Malcolm at 412-609-0513, elaine.malcolm@goodwillswpa.org, or visit http://www.goodwillswpa.org/powerofwork.