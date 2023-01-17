ClassifiedsAboutContactAdvertise

Mt. Oliver Borough Department reports from December

 
Highlights from the department reports for Mt. Oliver Borough December 1-December 31:

Public Safety

269 total calls for service for Mt. Oliver Police Department (MOPD)

Drug Arrests: There were a total of 6 drug arrests during December: 1 for crack cocaine; 1 for heroin/fentanyl; and, 4 pills/marijuana;

DUI: There were no DUI arrests for the month.

Warrants: There were 4 warrants served by the MOPD.

Alarm Response: Police responded to 7 commercial alarms and 10 residential alarms during December.

Abandoned Vehicles: 7 vehicles were posted in December; 6 warnings were given; 1 vehicle was towed; 2 vehicles posted the prior month were towed in December; 2 vehicles posted in December were fixed or moved; and, 1 disposition posted in December was pending.

Parking Enforcement: Parking Enforcement wrote 0 borough tickets for the month; MOPD wrote 10 borough tags for the month; 27 state citations were issued for parking violations. A total of $245 was collected for payment of fines.

Nuisance Properties: There are no nuisance properties currently on the list.

Evidence: All evidence and cases are being reviewed and destruction orders are being obtained for closed cases from the District Attorney's Office monthly.

Vehicle Maintenance and Repair: Vehicle maintenance and repair totaled $415.60.

Firearms: Decision making firearms training will be conducted January 16.

Miscellaneous: Officers made 10 arrests of people for illegally possessing firearms totaling 120 for the year; For 2022, 955 summary/misdemeanor and felony arrests were made; A total of 581 traffic citations were issued in 2022.

Code Enforcement

Violations: 7 code violations were issued in December. There were 143 open cases from December and prior months.

Fines Collected: $47.97 was collected in fines.

Legal Actions: 22 hearings took place in front of District Magistrate Richard King.

Rental Licenses: 11 Rental Inspections were performed.

Occupancy Permits: 3 Occupancy inspections were performed.

Building/Zoning Permits: 4 Building Permits were issued: 222 Amanda, interior renovations; 132-134 Stamm, electrical. No Zoning Permits were issued.

Miscellaneous: 2 Condemnation Notices/Unfit for Human Habitation placards are active, 153 Penn and 441 Hays/442 William.

Zoning Violations: 1 zoning violation is open and pending: 205 Quincy: Section 407-3(D)(4): Fences located in the front yard are limited to 4' in height and may not be more than 50 percent solid.

Public Works

Borough Building: Routine facility maintenance at the Borough Building. Supervisor coordinated free replacement of overhead lights in the garage to LED.

Trash/Debris: Emptied trash cans/spot swept 3x per week in the Business District. Picked up tires, TVs and debris around the borough. Detailed Amanda, Arlington, Charles, Goldbach, Middle, Hays, Anthony and Walter.

Traffic/Signs: Installed new Flowbird Parking Terminal signs in the 100-200 blocks of Brownsville Road.

Road Maintenance: Responded to 16 PA 1 Calls during December. Patched pot holes around borough.

Park Maintenance: Emptied trash cans/spot sweep 2x per week.

Sanitary/Storm Sewer Maintenance: Performed 1 dye test during December. Cleaned inlets around the borough. Coordinating with the City of Pittsburgh and PWSA to resolve a water issue on Ottillia; Coordinating to tap into system to install an inlet on Stamm.

Winter Maintenance: Prepared vehicles and equipment for winter; Loaded trucks with salt; Salted streets and sidewalks on December 18, 23 and 26.

Miscellaneous: Supervisor coordinated the replacement of a damaged manhole lid and frame on Margaret Street. MOPW removed all single and double space POM parking meters in the 100-200 blocks of Brownsville Road to make way for the new Flowbird parking terminals. The department responded to an accident across from the fire department that resulted in a damaged decorative street lighting pole. The individual had insurance and the supervisor is coordinating the repair.

Staffing Summary: 2 full-time staff. 64 hours PTO/vacations for December. 60 hours OT/call-outs for December including snow removal.

 

