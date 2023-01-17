ClassifiedsAboutContactAdvertise

Missing girl is home

 
Last updated 1/20/2023 at 8:30pm



KyLeeah Carrington-Moore has returned home. Pittsburgh police thank those who share the information.

KyLeeah Carrington-Moore is described as 5'7", 115 pounds, with black eyes and curly hair bunched on the top of her head. She was reported missing from her grandmother's house in the 300 block of Michigan Street at 11 p.m. on January 19. She was last wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and a beige scarf on her head.

Kyleeah is known to spend time at the McKinley Park after school program. She did not show up at her school, Friendship Academy, on Friday, Jan. 20, which is unusual for her.

Anyone with any information regarding her whereabouts, is asked to contact Pittsburgh Police SVU detectives at 412-323-7141 or 9-1-1.

 

