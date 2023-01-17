Hilltop Alliance is Seeking Interested applicants to be At-Large Board Member

The Board of Directors of the Hilltop Alliance is seeking interested applicants to fill an At-Large Board seat for a two-year term with a maximum of 5 two-year terms, beginning in spring 2023.

Board of Directors meetings are held every other month on the evening of the third Tuesday of the month (February, April, June, August, October & December). Every Board member also selects a committee assignment.

Interested applicants must be residents, business owners or stakeholders of south Pittsburgh's Hilltop neighborhoods. Other board experience is a plus. The Governance Committee is particularly interested in candidates with the following experience/expertise:

- Human Resources

- Event Planning (especially Sponsorships)

- Accounting/Finance

- Real Estate (especially Development Finance)

Interested candidates are encouraged to apply by sending a resume/bio and a personal statement with their interest in the Hilltop via email to bill@pghhilltopalliance.org, with the subject header "Hilltop Alliance Board". All submissions must be received by Friday, Jan. 27, with the intention of scheduling follow-up interviews with the Governance Committee in first two weeks of February.

The Hilltop Alliance is a coalition organization comprised of south Pittsburgh neighborhood-based member organizations: Allentown Community Development Corporation, Beltzhoover Civic Association, Carrick Community Council, Knoxville Community Council, Hilltop Economic Development Corporation, Mt. Oliver City/St. Clair Block Watch, Mt. Washington Community Development Corporation, and South Side Slopes Neighborhood Association. With a mission to "preserve and create assets in the Hilltop neighborhoods, through collaboration and coordination of resources", the Hilltop Alliance has grown significantly in recent years, in both size and impact.