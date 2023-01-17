Local Zoning Board hearing for January 19, 2023

Pittsburgh’s Zoning Board of Adjustment Board meetings are hosted on Zoom and streamed on YouTube Live on the Pittsburgh City Planning YouTube page at https://www.youtube.com/user/planpghvideo.

To join the Zoom webinar, use the link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85171125255 or call 301-715-8592 with Webinar ID: 851 7112 5255. Those who are not planning to testify, should watch the YouTube Live stream to allow those testifying to be able to join the meeting.

Information about each agenda item is available on the Virtual Zoning Board of Adjustment page at https://pittsburghpa.gov/dcp/virtual-zba.

Zone case 282/22 on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 at 10:20 a.m. is the appeal of Timothy Earle, applicant, and Sokre LLC, owner, for 2912 East Carson Street, in the 16th Ward (Zoning District UI).

Applicant requests new electronic sign.

Special Exception: 919.02.C.3: Electronic advertising signs in the AS-O district require approval by Special Exception.

To provide public comment:

Join the virtual meeting and use raise hand function to speak. Call into the meeting on a telephone and use raise hand function by pressing *9 to request to speak. Those who wish to provide testimony this way, should register in advance by emailing zoningboard@pittsburghpa.gov to ensure that they are provided time to speak.