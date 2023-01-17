Kraus will not seek re-election

Pittsburgh City Councilperson, Bruce A. Kraus, has announced he will not be seeking re-election in the upcoming May primary.

"I will be forever grateful to the constituency of the third council district for giving me the opportunity of a lifetime. Now in our 16th year, we will have stood side by side, collectively, cooperatively, passionately, to fashion a positive future for our South Pittsburgh neighborhoods. Through the good and not so good times, we forged ahead with our common goal of a better day for us all. It is impossible for me to think of you as anything other than lifelong friends that I will hold dear and treasure for the remainder of my life," Mr. Kraus, who began his tenure on city council in 2008 said.

Mr. Kraus, working with three administrations, Ravenstahl, Peduto and now Gainey, recalled what he believes are some of councils' most positive accomplishments with the farthest reach in their service to city residents. "Through the years we were faced with extraordinarily difficult challenges, yet fearlessly meeting them head on: passing straw purchase firearm legislation; shepherding the city finances from the brink of bankruptcy, through Act 47, and ensuring renewed fiscal stability and financial responsibility; allocating dedicated funding that prevented the state takeover of our municipal employee pension fund; providing for the safety of our drinking water system and ensuring that it will always remain publicly held; and navigating global pandemic and its devastating impact on our constituents lives and city resources and finances."

Mr. Kraus served as councils' president from 2014 through 2020 and along with Councilperson Burgess, is councils' longest serving member.

"Through the years I have been privileged to serve alongside an amazing array of council colleagues. I believe our ability to be successful within elected service is directly related to our ability to build lasting relationships and craft compromise, and I recognize and thank my colleagues for their sacrifice and service," he said. "Also, I would be remiss to not recognize and thank the numerous dedicated and selfless staff that through the years has steadfastly supported and enhanced our efforts, and for providing for the very best in constituent services."

When asked why he has decided at this time not to seek re-election, Mr. Kraus replied, "I have always held that we come from the private sector to serve in the public sector for a limited period of time. It's important that we hold to this in order to create opportunity for new leadership to emerge. This is an exciting time in what I see as fully capable and experienced young people stepping up to assume the mantle of leadership, and I would like to provide the way for that to happen."