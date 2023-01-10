ClassifiedsAboutContactAdvertise

Work on Brownsville Road signal replacement work beginning

 
Last updated 1/10/2023 at 3:53pm



Construction for the signal replacement at Brownsville Rd and McKinley St will start this week. This signal upgrade was designed in-house by the City of Pittsburgh Department of Mobility and Infrastructure (DOMI) Traffic Team and was included in the 2022 Capital Budget.

The existing poles will be replaced with new gloss black strain poles with the addition of:

• flashing yellow arrow (protected left turn) signal for Northbound Brownsville Rd approach

• 12” overhead LED vehicular signals

• pedestrian countdown signals

• audible pedestrian pushbuttons

The contractor will be in the area for the next four months performing the work. DOMI anticipate minor impacts to traffic in this area and no required detours.

 

