RISE career development program now serving South Hills

Pennsylvania Women Work’s RISE (Refugee and Immigrant Services for Employment) program has expanded to better serve foreign-born residents in the South Hills of Pittsburgh. In partnership with Jefferson Regional Foundation, this free career development service offers one-on-one support, along with group discussions and classes, to help refugees and immigrants in the South Hills find family-sustaining employment opportunities.

“For the past three years, we have been dedicated to serving job-seeking refugees and immigrants in Northview Heights. Through our work, we have become part of this community, and we have seen the impact,” said Naomi Tannenbaum, senior director of Programs, PA Women Work. “We are excited to recreate this approach in the South Hills, to help meet the growing population of immigrants and refugees in the area and support them to build brighter futures in our community.”

RISE offers individualized career services for refugees and immigrants, including assistance developing a resume, support in transferring professional skills and credentials, introductions to employers and training opportunities, and advice for adjusting to the American workplace. Since 2019, PA Women Work has supported more than 250 foreign-born job seekers through the RISE program.

Sara Ndayisaba, a foreign-born citizen and mom of four children, was struggling to make ends meet. “I didn’t know where to start. I needed something that would support us financially, help us buy a home, and fit in with our schedule,” Ms. Ndayisaba, a recent RISE program participant, explained. “[My PA Women Work career coach] sat down with me for almost three hours and walked me through a job application I was working on. It was so helpful. I owe PA Women Work so much for helping me get to where I am today.”

PA Women Work launched its RISE program in the South Hills this fall and is working with South Hills Interfaith Movement, Literacy Pittsburgh, is a member of the Jefferson Collaborative and more. For information about the program, or to sign up for career services, visit http://www.pawomenwork.org.