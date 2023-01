The next Love Carrick free Veterans' Dinner is on Wednesday, Jan. 18 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Concord Presbyterian Church, 1907 Brownsville Road.

The dinner will consist of: Meatloaf, gravy, noodles, peas and banana bread.

There is no charge for the dinner. RSVP to Peg at 412-628-1566 for the dinner.