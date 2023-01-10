East Carson work continues through January

Work on the East Carson Street Safety Improvement Project in South Side will continue through late January.

Single-lane restrictions continues on East Carson Street between Smithfield and 33rd streets weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Parking and sidewalk restrictions also continue on East Carson Street between Smithfield and 33rd streets around-the-clock. Traffic will be maintained in each direction throughout the work zone and parking spaces may temporarily be blocked in various locations as needed while work occurs.

Crews will work to finish sidewalk repairs, signage improvements, signal installation and other miscellaneous punch list items.

The work is part of the $17.45 million East Carson Street Improvement project and also includes milling and resurfacing, signage and signal upgrades, concrete pavement patching, drainage, guide rail, ADA ramps, curb and sidewalk, pavement markings and other miscellaneous construction along the 2.5 mile stretch of East Carson Street between the Smithfield Street Bridge and 33rd Street. Additionally, pedestrian enhancement accommodations, including bump-outs, high visibility crosswalks, pedestrian countdown signals, will be incorporated.