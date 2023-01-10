Science Center to open new Viking exhibition

What if the blood-thirsty plunderers you once thought you knew, were just misunderstood explorers, farmers, traders, and craftsmen that were highly skilled? For a limited time in Pittsburgh, Carnegie Science Center will host VIKINGS: Warriors of the North Sea, beginning Sat., Feb. 11. Visitors will get an in-depth look into Norse culture, traditions, and beliefs and will dive into their lifestyle through immersive activities.

The exhibition features more than 140 artifacts, some never seen in the United States, including jewelry, keys, weapons, silver hoards, brooches, clothing, and a full-size replica of a Viking ship. These recent archaeological discoveries that will be showcased shed new light on The Viking Age, dispelling long-held stereotypes about its people, traditions, and influence.

“Through our market research we learned that the Pittsburgh community is interested in archeological exhibitions. We are particularly excited to host this exhibition because it has fascinating historical and scientific significance. Vikings were more than pillagers,” Jason Brown, Henry Buhl, Jr., director of Carnegie Science Center said. “What they created and accomplished entailed science, technology, engineering, and math skills, but yielded productive results.” The exhibition runs through Labor Day, Mon., Sept. 4.

Visitors can build a Viking ship using a touch screen, interact with a Norsemen through augmented reality, test the balance between the blade and the handle of a replica Viking sword, and play a digital version of a popular Viking strategy game that pre-dates chess.

Visit carnegiesciencecenter.org/exhibits/vikings to purchase tickets and to learn more.

This exhibition has been produced in partnership by The National Museum of Denmark, MuseumsPartner in Austria, and Pointe-à-Callière, Montréal Archaeology and History Complex of Québec, with the collaboration of Ubisoft Montréal.