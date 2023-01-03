Police ask for assistance to find missing woman

Pittsburgh Police SVU detectives are asking for the public's help to locate a missing and endangered woman.

Ekaterina Linder, 28, is 5'3" with blonde hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen in South Side just before midnight on New Year's Eve wearing a multi-colored dress with a black jacket and black boots. She was possibly heading to the East End and is also known to frequent the North Side area. She is in need of medical attention.

Call 9-1-1 or SVU 412-323-7141 if seen.