ClassifiedsAboutContactAdvertise

TwitterRSS

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Police ask for assistance to find missing woman

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 1/2/2023 at 7:43pm

Pittsburgh Police SVU detectives are asking for the public's help to locate a missing and endangered woman.

Ekaterina Linder, 28, is 5'3" with blonde hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen in South Side just before midnight on New Year's Eve wearing a multi-colored dress with a black jacket and black boots. She was possibly heading to the East End and is also known to frequent the North Side area. She is in need of medical attention.

Call 9-1-1 or SVU 412-323-7141 if seen.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

TwitterRSS

South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

© 2023 Neighborhood Publications, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2022

Rendered 01/02/2023 20:59