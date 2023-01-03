Mt. Oliver looking for volunteer Snow Angels

Mt. Oliver Borough is looking for volunteers for this year's Snow Angels Program.

The Mt. Oliver Snow Angels Program pairs older residents and residents with disabilities with nearby neighbors who volunteer to assist them with snow removal on their sidewalks and driveways. Seniors who have called the borough throughout the year were put into a database and matched with volunteers Snow Angel nearby.

Residents who are at least 60 years old or have a physical disability and live within Mount Oliver Borough, are eligible to participate in the Snow Angel Program. Due to the demand of this program, it's asked that residents only apply if they have a definite need and do not have the financial means, or friends or family in the area to assist with snow removal.

Call the Borough Office at 412-431-8107 to sign up for help or to volunteer to be a Snow Angel.