South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Mt. Oliver Borough parking changes

Pay stations installed on Brownsville Road

 
Last updated 1/2/2023 at 7:54pm



Mt. Oliver Borough has installed pay stations for parking along Brownsville Road. The parking pay kiosks are now fully operational and will be enforced.

Each pay station has been placed throughout the business district to minimize walking distance to the nearest station. Payment options include coin, card, or through the Flowbird mobile app available for download.

Those parking in the Borough should note the 2-hour time limit on Brownsville Road is still in full force. Business owners and their employees are encouraged to use the Walnut Street Lot across from the Borough Building or the Middle Way Lot behind the Borough Building if parking for an extended period of time. Each lot has a 10-hour time limit. Parking permits are available for the Middle Way Lot.

In the residential neighborhoods, residents are reminded cones, chairs or other objects are not permitted in the roadway to save parking spaces.

 

